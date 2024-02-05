2024 motor vehicle QR code stickers ready for pickup as of today Feb. 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab from an ad that has been running on social media urging motorists to pay their motor vehicle tax online and collect their QR code stickers at the Receiver’s Office.

~ Only M and P plates can be collected this week ~

PHILIPSBURG–The 2024 Motor Vehicle QR Code stickers will be ready for distribution to motorists who have paid their 2024 motor vehicle tax as of today Monday, February 5.

Motorists can pick up their stickers at the Receiver’s Office, with what the Ministry of Finance said in a press release will be “a structured process to avoid last-minute rushes before the payment deadline on February 29.”

The distribution will occur in two stages. In the initial stage, which begins on February 5, QR Code stickers will be available for motorists with number plates falling under the M and P category. From February 12 through 29, motorists’ with number plates in the M, P, and all other categories will be able to access their QR Code stickers.

A QR Code sticker is not yet possible for motorists with a temporary number plate or those who require a new one. The ministry said information regarding the designated time for collecting both new number plates and QR Code stickers will be communicated at a later date.

Motorists can pay the 2024 Motor Vehicle Tax online with a credit or debit card (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, and cash.

Online payments through credit or debit cards can be made via

services.sintmaartengov.org and it is crucial to have valid insurance, inspection and, if applicable, a bill of sale ready for upload during the online payment process.

Bank transfers are accepted with the following details: Windward Island Bank (WIB) USD account: 324800-05; NAf. account: 324800-03; RBC Royal Bank USD account: 8200000403930461; NAf. account: 8200000005425048.

When initiating the transfer, residents should ensure to include their name and plate number in the description box. Thereafter, receipts and QR Code Stickers can be collected at the Receiver’s Office within three working days, provided that valid inspection and insurance cards are presented.

Cash payments can be completed at the Receiver’s Office on Pond Island between 8:00am and 2:00pm or the Public Service Center in Simpson Bay between 8:30am and 12:00pm and from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

Only three transactions are permitted per person. Individuals who own more than three vehicles are advised to either utilise online services or submit copies at the Receiver’s Office in a sealed envelope, including their name and contact number on the envelope.

Persons applying for a new number plate will be charged NAf. 12.50 for the plate, in addition to the QR code sticker cost of NAf. 12.50 and the applicable vehicle tax tariffs.

For further information, residents can contact the Receiver’s Office at tel. 542-2143, 542-5300, 542-5304 or 542-3839, or reach out via email at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2024-motor-vehicle-qr-code-stickers-ready-for-pickup-as-of-today-feb-5