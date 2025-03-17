2025 SXM Festival comes to a close with final parties | THE DAILY HERALD

DJs Chris Luno and Sébastien Léger performed at Bamboo Beach, Baie Nettle, at the Sunrise party on Sunday. (Robert Luckock photos)

MARIGOT–Thousands of electronic music lovers from around the globe once again immersed themselves in the vibrant day and night parties spread around both sides of the island at SXM Festival, cementing the event’s reputation as one of the “must do” music festivals.

More than 60 artiste deejays and support acts representing the cream of talent from around the world performed at the festival, keeping festival-goers dancing to cutting edge techno sounds. Each venue provided its own unique ambiance.

Hundreds of party-goers in varied colourful attire descended on Bamboo Beach in Baie Nettle on Sunday for the Sunrise Party to listen and dance to DJs Chris Luno and Sébastien Léger working the decks. The golden early morning light at 6:00am combined with the pulsating techno beat provided a unique atmosphere.

The spacious area of Bamboo Beach easily accommodated two main bars and a coconut water station, while private security guards mingled with the crowd, creating a safe and relaxing environment. Many participants also relaxed on the beach.

“This our third time coming to the festival and it’s just fantastic,” enthused Ramsay from Portland, Oregon, who came down to St. Maarten with a group of eight friends. “It’s my favourite music festival that I’ve ever been to. To hear European deejays is a change of pace for us more accustomed to what we have back in the States. Everybody’s so friendly as well. We’re spreading the word, it’s awesome.”

He was impressed with the honesty of participants after inadvertently forgetting personal items on one of the beaches. These were handed in to the bar and returned to him.

Among the average 30- to 40-year-old participants, at Bamboo many were from Southern or Northern France, Saint Martin and from French Caribbean islands Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“It’s really good here, our first time at this festival,” said a couple from Saint-Barthélemy. “We’ve been to festivals like this in France, but this one has a more special feel and taste. Actually we come here every two weeks to enjoy a weekend on the island as it’s less expensive than Saint-Barths.”

