2026 motor vehicle sticker distribution starts today, Feb. 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

A sample of the 2026 motor vehicle sticker.

PHILIPSBURG–The Tax Administration has announced that distribution of the 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers will begin today, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, with residents urged to complete payment and collect their stickers before the February 27 deadline.

Distribution will take place in two phases. From February 4 to February 11, stickers will be issued for vehicles in categories P, B, Taxi, T, Z, and Gar. As of February 12, distribution will open for all remaining vehicle categories.

To receive a 2026 sticker, residents must present proof of payment, valid insurance, and a valid inspection card. Payments may be made online, by bank transfer, or in person at the Receivers Office. Online payments can be completed with credit or debit cards via services.sintmaartengov.org. Bank transfers must include the name and vehicle plate number and may be made to WIB USD 324800-05 / XCG 324800-03 or RBC USD 8200000403930461 / XCG 8200000005425048. Stickers paid by bank transfer can be collected within three to five working days once all required documents are submitted.

The Receivers Office on Pond Island will operate from 8:00am to 3:30pm throughout February. Cash payments will be accepted until 3:00pm daily, with a maximum of three transactions per person.

Businesses and families with more than three vehicles may submit a sealed envelope with copies of required documents, along with a contact name and number, to arrange a scheduled pickup. The deadline for this service is February 18, 2026. Seniors aged 62 and older will be assisted at Window 6, and taxpayers are encouraged to use the APS parking lot next to the Government Building.

The final deadline to complete payments for 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers is February 27, 2026.

2026 Vehicle

Tax Tariffs

Passenger vehicles (M/P and SXM/MR/L/PAR) are charged Cg. 275 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and Cg. 750 plus Cg. 12.50 for diesel. Taxi vehicles are charged Cg. 275 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and Cg. 550 plus Cg. 12.50 for diesel. Category R vehicles are charged Cg. 300 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and Cg. 750 plus Cg. 12.50 for diesel.

Buses and vehicles in categories G and T with 35 passengers or fewer are charged Cg. 275 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and Cg. 550 plus Cg. 12.50 for diesel, while those with more than 35 passengers are charged Cg. 1,250 plus Cg. 12.50 for both fuel types. Vehicles under category V weighing less than 3,500 kilograms are charged Cg. 275 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and Cg. 750 plus Cg. 12.50 for diesel, while those over 3,500 kilograms are charged Cg. 1,250 plus Cg. 12.50 for both. Category Z vehicles over 3,500 kilograms are charged Cg. 1,250 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and diesel. GAR vehicles are charged Cg. 275 plus Cg. 12.50 for gasoline and Cg. 750 plus Cg. 12.50 for diesel.

Motorbikes (MF) are charged Cg. 200 plus Cg. 12.50, while mopeds are charged Cg. 50 plus Cg. 12.50. The QR Code sticker costs Cg. 12.50, number plates are charged if applicable, and reprinting a QR Code sticker costs Cg. 15.00.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2026-motor-vehicle-sticker-distribution-starts-today-feb-4