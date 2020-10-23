21 COVID-19 recoveries | THE DAILY HERALD

Inside the Auxiliary Care Facility (AFC) at SMMC

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA has reported twenty-one additional recoveries from COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 22.

However, seven new positive COVID-19 cases were also recorded. This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 52. The total number of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 776.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 45 persons who are in home isolation. There are now six patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 702. There are 123 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,154 travellers who have arrived at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,807 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/21-covid-19-recoveries