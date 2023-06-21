21 graduate from MLK, get spots at St. Dominic, Academy, Sundial, MPC, PSVE | THE DAILY HERALD

The 21 graduates at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School with School Manager Hubert Duffus (second right), the assistant school manager (left) and Group 8 teacher Donald Narine (right) (Judy H. Fitzpatrick photo).

DUTCH QUARTER–Twenty-one Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Primary School pupils bade farewell to their primary school years during a festive graduation ceremony at the Dutch Quarter Community Center on Tuesday morning.

A pupil being recognised during the graduation ceremony.

Student Malyk Morrison (third left) being recognised.

A section of the audience at the graduation ceremony.

Of the 21 graduates, two passed for St. Dominic High School, two for St. Maarten Academy’s academic section, four for the English stream at Milton Peters College (MPC), eight for Sundial School, four for the Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (PSVE) section of St. Maarten Academy and one for the St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS).

Pupil Juan Diego Febres Gonzalez, who was named valedictorian (see related story), also received an outstanding achievement award for the subject General Knowledge as well as recognitions for leadership and music. Outstanding achievement awards were also presented to Malyk Morrison for English, Irylsia Bakboord for Dutch and Guinelson Saint-Hilaire for Math.

Also receiving recognition were Jamari Augustus and Mikaëlla Brooks for Sportsmanship; Elsilia Rodriguez Pimentel and Latanya Arrindell for Outstanding Behavior;

Joniya Arrindell for Most Helpful and Robinson Dele for Most Artistic.

MLK School Manager Hubert Duffis encouraged pupils with the four “Fs”: Forward, Freeze, Fly and Fight. His message encouraged pupils to always move “Forward” in all that they do, “Freeze” by knowing when to stay still and not engage in negative activities, “Fly” towards all things positive and to “Fight” a good fight for all that is right.

Guests at the event included independent Member of Parliament (MP) Ludmila de Weever, Interim Head of the Department of Public Education Daison Marks, Education official Glenderlin Davis-Holiday, sponsors, parents, guardians, family members, well-wishers, teachers, school officials and others.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/21-graduate-from-mlk-get-spots-at-st-dominic-academy-sundial-mpc-psve