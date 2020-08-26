22 new COVID-19 cases bring active cases to 139 in St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Since Friday, August 21, some 22 new COVID-19 cases have been identified by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to take active cases up to 139 in St. Martin, regional health agency ARS reported in its latest bulletin on Tuesday.Total accumulated confirmed cases recorded since the epidemic began is now 198.

Some 124 persons are confined to home isolation and 15 are in hospital (11 in the Louis Constant Fleming and four in the Guadeloupe University Hospital). 52 persons have been declared recovered from the virus.

To date, 2, 756 PCR tests have been carried out.

