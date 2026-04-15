23 prisoners complete training programmes | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants with their certificates.

View of the ceremony

WILLEMSTAD–Some 23 inmates at Curaçao prison (“Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Kòrsou” SDKK) received certificates after successfully completing a series of educational and vocational training programmes aimed at preparing them for reintegration into society.

The award ceremony was attended by prison staff, representatives of Curaçao’s Justice Ministry and invited guests.

The training included courses in barbering, computer technician skills and English language instruction. According to management, these initiatives form part of a broader rehabilitation strategy designed to equip detainees with practical skills and improve their chances of finding employment after release.

During the ceremony, Head of Education, Training and Development Sharissa Llewelyn and Deputy Director Anthony Hasselmeijer addressed those present, highlighting the importance of education and vocational training within the correctional system. “These programmes provide clients with real opportunities to start over after their detention,” the latter stated.

Three inmates were given special recognition as top performers in their respective courses. The ceremony concluded with an informal gathering, where participants were congratulated on their achievements.

SDKK described the results as positive and expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by participants, emphasising the role of such programmes in reducing recidivism and supporting successful reintegration into the community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/23-prisoners-complete-training-programmes