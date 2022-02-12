244 active COVID cases on Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The country has 244 active COVID-19 cases of which 129 are locals, 48 tourists and 67 awaiting classification.

As of February 11, six persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 42 persons had recovered. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started has increased to 9,475.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 241 persons in home isolation. Three patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 83.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 9,148. There are no persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

