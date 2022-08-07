26 students depart for Netherlands Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

ECYS Minister Rodolphe Samuel (centre) poses for a photograph with departing students before their departure on Sunday.

AIRPORT–A group of 26 students departed from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Sunday, to further their studies in the Netherlands.



At the airport was a crowd of family, friends and well-wishers on hand to see the students off and wish them success in their future studies. Emotions were on full display as loved ones bade the students farewell. Tears of joy and sadness, words of encouragement, hugs and kisses were all on full display.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel addressed the group prior to their departure. He reminded them that studying abroad comes with its challenges. “No one will tell you it will go 100% smoothly, but we are asking you to make use of the information that was given to you, make use of the advice that was given to you, pay attention. … If you don’t understand something, ask a question,” said Samuel.

He wished the group success and encouraged them to always stay in touch with their loved ones in St. Maarten.

Study Financing Division Head Antonio Aventurin accompanied the group of students to the Netherlands.

The students will be welcomed at Schiphol Airport, where a team of guidance counsellors will be awaiting them. They will then travel to their individual cities on Tuesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/26-students-depart-for-netherlands-sunday