270 kilos of coke, 265 kilos ‘drugs’ in double drug haul | THE DAILY HERALD

Drugs that were seized in the operation.

PHILIPSBURG–Royal Netherlands Navy vessel HNLMS Holland intercepted two drug transports in the Caribbean Sea on the night of October 31, and seized approximately 270 kilos of coke and 265 kilos of “drugs”.

The first interception was immediately followed by a second haul. Multiple drug hauls are becoming a regular occurrence for this station ship, it was stated in a press release. Both times, the drugs were intercepted by forcing a go-fast to stop.

After the go-fast had been detected, the Royal Netherlands Navy vessel launched its two fast boats, known as FRISCs, which managed to bring the drugs boat to a halt. When the smugglers noticed the interception boats, they tried to dump the various packages of contraband overboard. Some of the packages were later retrieved from the water, while others sank.

Once alongside the drugs boat, no further contraband was found on board, but three suspects – one Venezuelan and two Dominicanos – were arrested. Approximately 265 kilos of drugs were seized. The suspects and the contraband were later handed over to a United States (US) Coast Guard vessel.

One day after this first haul, HNLMS Holland encountered another go-fast with the NH90 maritime combat helicopter. Once again, the people on board the go-fast started dumping goods overboard. HNLMS Holland approached the go-fast with its two FRISCs, with on board a combined team of the US Coast Guard and the Netherlands Marine Corps. The US Coast Guard team detained the people on board the go-fast. On board, nine packages of cocaine were found, with a volume of approximately 270 kilos. The suspects – three Dominicans and one Colombian – and contraband were later also handed over to the US Coast Guard for prosecution in the US.

HNLMS Holland has been active in the region since May. The vessel is deployed for counter-drugs operations and humanitarian aid. It also performs various Coast Guard tasks in the Caribbean such as detecting illegal fishing, environmental offences and search and rescue tasks. Enforcing the international rule of law is one of the constitutional tasks of the defence organisation.

