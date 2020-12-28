27th person dies from COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten has recorded its 27th COVID-19 death.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek announced the death in a press release on Monday. He extended his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the victim and wished the family peace and strength during their time of bereavement.

The number of confirmed cases stood at 1,411 as of December 28, due to pending results from testing done on Monday. Ten persons had recovered, bringing the total active cases to 86.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 82 persons in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and 171 persons are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 1,298.

VSA’s Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1,840 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS has tested 9,775 persons in the community.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Eighteen18 persons tested positive for COVID-19 as of December 27, and 50 persons had recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 97.

Eight persons tested positive on December 25 and there were no recoveries.

Fifteen persons tested positive on December 24 and three recovered.

Panneflek urges the public to stay at home if they have been exposed to someone with the virus or are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“In efforts to control the spread of the virus, continue to wash or sanitise your hands frequently, wear a mask and maintain your two-metre distance,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/27th-person-dies-from-covid-19