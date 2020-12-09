28 graduate in USM’s 26th commencement ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

Graduates kept a social distance and wore face masks throughout the ceremony.

POND ISLAND–On Saturday, December 5, the University of St. Martin (USM) held its 26th commencement ceremony where 28 persons graduated. The ceremony was held at Belair Community Center.

Originally set for June, the graduation date was postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, USM explained in a press release on Wednesday.

USM said its staff and the Belair Community Center ensured that COVID-19 health and safety regulations were all met and maintained throughout the brief ceremony. All graduates and persons attending kept a social distance and wore face masks throughout the entire ceremony.

The event was also live streamed for extended staff, faculty members and family and friends of the graduates. University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) counterparts also joined the ceremony virtually. Over 600 people watched the commencement online.

Speaking to the current circumstances, the chosen theme of the graduation ceremony was “Adapt, Endure, Succeed”.

Nine graduates received their Associate of Arts in General Liberal Arts, 11 received their Associate of Arts in Business, and three received their Associate of Arts in Hospitality and Tourism Management, which were conferred by USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez and USM Dean of Academics Dr. Rolinda Carter.

Of the 14 Business and Hospitality graduates, 10 also received their Business and Technology Education Council level four Higher Certificate in their respective disciplines.

Due to the pandemic, the UVI@USM degrees were conferred virtually by UVI President Dr. David Hall. These included three graduates who received their Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, one who received a Master of Arts in Education, and one graduate who received a Certificate in Secondary Teaching.

Six awards were also presented during the ceremony. Ayana Joseph received the Award for Academic Excellence for earning the highest grade point average (GPA) of the USM graduating class. Ria Khudan earned the President’s Award for her outstanding support for USM publicly, and Olblik Ellis received the Board of Directors Award.

Giomaris Sabina and Erika Richardson earned the Best in Class Award for receiving the highest academic grade point average as an undergraduate and graduate, respectively, at the UVI@USM.

USM said the graduates also elected Dorothy Richardson for the Faculty of the Year award.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel, staff, faculty, management of the university, and well-wishers.

A combination of congratulatory and encouraging speeches were presented. Utilities company GEBE chief executive officer (CEO) Dr. Sharine Daniel also made an appearance as the keynote speaker by addressing the students with a powerful lecture on succeeding beyond your dreams. “Dr. Daniel is a proud alumna of USM and currently serves on the University’s Board of Directors,” said the release.

