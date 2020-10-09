28 persons recover from COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

~ One additional active case ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) has reported 28 persons who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 8.

One person has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to 57. The total number of confirmed cases is now 699.

CPS is currently monitoring 57 persons in home isolation. There are now 133 persons in quarantine.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 620.

No patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) due to COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,079 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,674 persons throughout the community.

CPS said as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“Acting together, we can continue to slow down the spread of the virus by wearing your masks, practising the two-metre social distancing, sanitise and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings,” said Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/28-persons-recover-from-covid-20