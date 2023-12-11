280-unit luxury resort, residences Vie L’Ven coming to St Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Cu5a An impression of the resort. (Photo from robbreport.com)

~ Chun says will bring added value ~

PHILIPSBURG–A 280-unit property that will include a five-star hotel and fully furnished homes is coming to St Maarten, according to a publication in RobbReport.com.

St. Maarten Tourism Director May Ling-Chun told The Daily Herald on Sunday evening that this will bring added value to the country’s tourism industry.

“For us as a destination, I have to say this is indeed good news to have a five-star resort being built in our destination. It will bring added value, as I believe that coupled with all the many experiences that St. Maarten has to offer in history, culture, culinary wellness and outdoor activities, it will make the experience a luxurious one for vacationers,” Chun said in an invited comment. “Such a resort brings another demographic of stay-over visitors and will increase our tourism receipt.” According to the robbreport.com article, Vie L’Ven, a forthcoming resort and residential property from Altree Developments, is bringing a new level of luxury to the Dutch side of the island.

The project is slated to make its debut in 2028 and Robb Report said in its article that it had received an exclusive first look at the renderings. The development – the name translates to “life to live” – will feature a hotel component alongside a collection of fully-furnished homes. The report stated that altogether, the Cay Bay project will comprise a total of 280 units with 190 hotel rooms, 60 of which will be suites, and 90 private residences.

Altree Developments CEO Zev Mandelbaum was quoted as saying, “Vie L’Ven stands as a unique and unparalleled project in St. Maarten, distinguished by its singular luxury experience. With only one other five-star hotel catering to a similar clientele, Vie L’Ven’s presence fills a crucial gap, providing an exclusive destination that will undoubtedly be in high demand. The extensive amenities that will be offered at Vie L’Ven set it apart, establishing a standard of luxury unmatched anywhere else on the island.”

The article said that the ocean-front building will be designed by architectural firm HKS with interiors by Toronto’s Studio Munge. In addition, the developer tapped Sotheby’s International Realty to handle all the sales and marketing.

It said that residents will have access to all the hotel’s facilities, including its three swimming pools, signature restaurants, and 24/7 concierge services. The grounds will also sport a world-class fitness centre and spa, and can be reached via boat.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/280-unit-luxury-resort-residences-vie-l-ven-coming-to-st-maarten