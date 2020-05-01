291 employers representing 4,770 workers have so far applied for payroll support | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion

PHILIPSBURG–As of 11:30am on Thursday, April 30, a total of 291 eligible employers with more than 4,770 employees had registered their company online with Social and Health Insurances SZV for online stimulus support via the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP).

The 291 businesses represent more than 4,770 workers. The deadline to apply for the support is today Friday, May 1. Finance Minister Ardwell Irion said in a press release issued late last night that even though the new deadline will fall on May 1 (Labour Day) a national holiday, businesses will still be able to submit their documents online.

As of next week, a review committee, which consists of one government representative, one SZV representative and one independent representative will follow up on the applications as needed: during and post-review. The pay-outs for stimulus support will begin during the week of May 11.

The deadline to apply for Lockdown Payroll Support is May 22. The application form for “Lockdown Payroll Support” will be available in the first week of May via SZV’s Employer Portal. For each month of the payroll-support programme, employers are required to complete a separate application form. The deadline for May payroll support is May 22, 2020. The deadline for June payroll support is June 19.

Government reminded the public that the ideology for providing the assistance is based on assisting those most vulnerable in the country.

The government of St. Maarten has requested NAf. 254 million to cover the cost of its relief plan for the first three months. The Netherlands is still to give a definitive decision on the request. The SSRP will cover “direct relief,” which includes a payroll-support programme, income-support programme, a soft-loan programme as well as an under-employed programme for an amount of NAf. 108.44 million.

For the unemployed, the established unemployment benefits will continue. The SSRP also includes funds to compensate for the loss of government income for an amount of NAf. 89.2 million to enable government to carry out already existing but now expanded programmes: a food-voucher programme and a food-boxes programme for the most vulnerable groups, meals for the elderly and psycho-social care.

For the additional healthcare expenses, an amount of NAf. 56.28 million has been budgeted and is intended for additional healthcare expenses as well as support to SZV and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/291-employers-representing-4-770-workers-have-so-far-applied-for-payroll-support