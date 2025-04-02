2K relocation allowance, loan forgiveness among ways to attract students, professionals back home | THE DAILY HERALD

~ PM outlines incentive package ~

PHILIPSBURG–In a bid to combat “brain drain” and attract more professionals and students back to St. Maarten, Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina announced a number of incentives aimed at bringing them back to contribute to the country’s development.

The incentives include a Cg. 2,000 relocation allowance for single persons and Cg. 3,750 for married couples, fully paid economy-class flight tickets, a six-week hotel stay and containers for transporting personal belongings such as vehicles and furniture.

“We have to start thinking of incentives to bring our professionals and our students that finalise their studies in a way that it becomes attractive to get them here on the island,” the prime minister said during the live Council of Ministers press briefing. The goal is to address the ongoing challenges faced by the country due to the lack of skilled professionals, while providing tangible incentives for them to return home.

As part of the relocation package, the government will offer a relocation benefit of Cg. 3,750 for married professionals, Cg. 2,000 for singles, and an additional Cg. 250 per child in returning families. “This is a financial incentive to show the professionals that we really want to try to accommodate them,” Dr. Mercelina explained. “We realise that we will not be able to pay them as the western rich world is doing, but we will try as a small country with our vulnerable financial status.”

The package also covers the travel expenses for returning professionals, including fully paid economy-class tickets. “We will pay the ticket for them to come back, but economy-class tickets they are going to get – we will fund that completely,” the prime minister stated. Additionally, the government will offer extra baggage allowances – 10 kilograms for passengers over 12 years old and five kilograms extra for children under 12 years old.

With the island’s housing market being tight, the government is also providing a solution by covering the accommodation costs for the first six weeks. “We are accommodating them for six weeks in a hotel,” said Dr. Mercelina. The government will also assist in the transportation of personal vehicles. “We are willing to pay a 40-foot container for them to come with their car and also we are willing to pay a 20-foot container for their items,” he added.

For the additional related costs, such as obtaining an ID card, the government will assist with Cg. 250 per adult. Dr. Mercelina also mentioned that the government plans to implement an adjustment allowance. “If we see that there is an enormous contradiction between what we can pay and what the Netherlands is paying them … we will see if we can make an adjustment of 15% to the salary,” he explained.

For students returning from abroad, the government will offer assistance with their student loans. “We will work to give them a forgiveness, as we say, of their student loans of 10% per year and we can go up to a 50% forgiveness,” Prime Minister Mercelina said, referring to both the St. Maarten study financing package and DUO loans.

Despite the island’s financial challenges, the prime minister said government is taking action to address the shortage of professionals in the country. “I have mentioned a few incentives that as a government, we decided to do to attract people back, because every time the discussion is that yes, St. Maarten is not paying them enough,” he said. “This prime minister and this government is really serious in trying to actually attract and recruit professionals back. It’s a matter of taking action, taking decisions, and now this government is proving to St. Maarten that we really want to propel this country to more prosperity,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2k-relocation-allowance-loan-forgiveness-among-ways-to-attract-students-professionals-back-home