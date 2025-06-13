2nd serious crash at stop lights in 2 weeks, police urge drivers to obey traffic signals | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident.

PHILIPSBURG–The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred at the busy intersection of Walter Nisbeth Road (Pondfill), Longwall Road, Bush Road, and A.TH. Illidge Road on Tuesday, June 10, around 10:00pm.

One of the scooters involved in the accident.

Police said in a press release that the accident involved two motorcycles: a black Yamaha N Max scooter without a licence plate and a white Yamaha XT 125.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Yamaha N Max was travelling on A.TH. Illidge Road towards Longwall Road and ran a red light. At that moment, the Yamaha XT 125, which had a green light and was making a left turn onto the Prins Bernard Bridge from Longwall Road, was struck head-on by the N Max.

Both riders were injured and treated on the scene by EMS personnel. They were later transported to St Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and admitted for further treatment.

Police said this is the second serious collision at this intersection within two weeks involving severe injuries. KPSM is urging all road users to strictly obey traffic laws, especially traffic signals. “Running a red light puts not only yourself, but also other road users at serious risk,” the police said.

