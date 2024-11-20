3 youths arrested in connection with violent assault in St. Peters | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has made key arrests in its investigation of a violent assault that recently circulated on social media. The assault took place at the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Marigot Hill Road in St. Peters, where a male victim was subjected to severe physical abuse by several individuals.

Following a detailed investigation conducted in partnership with the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM executed arrest warrants for three suspects linked to the incident.

The first suspect, identified by the initials N.A.B.J., was taken into custody on the morning of Tuesday, November 19. That evening, detectives apprehended the remaining two suspects, identified as J.I.A. and D.A.M. All three are now detained at the police station pending further investigation.

KPSM has underscored its commitment to addressing violent crime and assured the public that such acts will not be tolerated. “The police, along with the Prosecutor’s Office, will take firm action against anyone involved in criminal behaviour of this nature,” it emphasised.

KPSM is committed to maintaining public safety and upholding the law across the island, and urges anyone with information on violent or criminal activities to step forward. Public assistance is invaluable in helping the police address and prevent crime, and any information shared can make a meaningful difference in ensuring a safer environment for all, police said.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Detective Department directly at +1-(721)-542-2222 or through the anonymous tip line 9300.

KPSM thanks the community for its continued support and reaffirms its dedication to creating a secure and peaceful St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/3-youths-arrested-in-connection-with-violent-assault-in-st-peters