30 respond to job fair at Simpson Bay Resort Fri. | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–A total of thirty persons seized an opportunity to be amongst the candidates to be considered for approximately ten openings in the Food and Beverage Department at Simpson Bay Resort, Marina and Spa, which held a job fair on Friday.

The job fair was an initiative to recruit candidates for vacancies within the resort’s Food and Beverage Department. Two sessions were held for the job fair: the first session ran from 10:00am to 1:00pm and the second from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

A total of 30 participants showed interest in the open positions. All participants were interviewed and will receive an update on their application accordingly. The openings include positions for food and beverage supervisor; food and beverage inventory control specialist; line cooks, bartenders and waiters.

“We thank all those who have shown interest in joining our food and beverage team at the Simpson Bay Resort Marina and Spa,” the resort said.

The exact date as to when the new recruit will be hired is not definite yet, as the recruitment team is currently filtering all applications as part of the recruitment process.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/30-respond-to-job-fair-at-simpson-bay-resort-fri