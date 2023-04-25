30 trained to identify fraudulent documents | THE DAILY HERALD

Staffers who completed the training.

PHILIPSBURG–Civil Registry Department staffers in collaboration with one staff member of the Cabinet of the Governor and eight staff members from the Immigration and Border Protection Services jointly participated in a training given by the Koninklijke Marechaussee for document control.

The training was held from April 3 to April 14.

The training was to enhance the knowledge of identifying fraud documents (DOC1), whereby they were taught the basic techniques of security features on different types of documents, and printing techniques.

A total of 30 participants received their certificates after successfully completing the intensive training. “Soon we will be looking forward to having some of these candidates participate in the second level of document control (DOC2) training,” a statement issued on the website of the government of St. Maarten stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/30-trained-to-identify-fraudulent-documents