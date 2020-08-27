31 new recovered COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Now 246 active cases ~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten has recorded 31 newly-recovered COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, August 26, reducing the total active cases to 246.

A total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. The new total of confirmed cases is 442.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 237 persons in home isolation. Eight patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 179.

There are now 370 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. CPS has tested 712 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,551 persons throughout the community.

“Contact-tracing is an effective disease control strategy that involves identifying cases and their contacts to interrupt disease transmission. This includes asking cases to isolate and contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily. Contact-tracing is a key strategy to prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” said Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek.

“When looking at the age distribution for this second wave, an overwhelming majority of the cases are occurring in the 20- to 60-year-olds. This is reflected across the various clusters we are seeing, which now include workplaces. This is in addition to the venues highlighted earlier in July, which included nightclubs, bars, and lounges.”

Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Panneflek urged all to “protect yourself, your loved ones and the community by wearing your masks, practising social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/31-new-recovered-covid-19-cases