31,665 pairs of plates sold so far | THE DAILY HERALD

A sample of the 2022 licence plate.



PHILIPSBURG–Motorists have purchased more number plates this year compared to the corresponding period last year.



According to figures received by the Receiver, a total of 31,665 plates have been sold thus far for 2022.

In June 2021, a total of 28,886 pairs of plates had been sold and as of July 2020, a total of 18,783 pairs of plates were sold, said Receiver Minerva Gumbs.

The deadline by law to pay motor vehicle tax was February 28. The Walter Plantz Square is featured on the 2022 plates.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (Parliament) are expected to pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates are expected to pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with up to 35 passengers) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms (kg) will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax. A valid insurance document and inspection card will be needed for payment to be processed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/31-665-pairs-of-plates-sold-so-far