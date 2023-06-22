32 graduate MGDW, valedictorian top performer in public education | THE DAILY HERALD

Graduates with the school manager and VROMI minister.



HOPE ESTATE–Smiles and pride dominated the atmosphere at Marie Genevieve de Weever (MGDW) Primary School on Wednesday, when 32 pupils collected their diplomas during their graduation ceremony to mark the end of their primary school days.

Valedictorian Chenoa Kuiper had a lot to be proud of as she was not just the top pupil at her school, but also the top Foundation Based Education (FBE) Exit Examinations pupil for public education (see related story).

She also picked up an award for her outstanding performance in Dutch Language.

Special awards were also given to Kristina Singh for Mathematics; Kenza Libier for English and to Clarra Cassamajor for General Knowledge.

The graduation ceremony was held at the school under the theme: “Lift me up.” Attendees included VROMI Minister Egbert Doran, Chief of staff of ECYS Minister Glenderlin Holiday, former student of MGDW Pilot Captain Aaron Leerdam, parents/guardians and well-wishers. Leerdam delivered the keynote address at the ceremony.

“We are extremely proud of our students as we continue to encourage them to reach their maximum God-given potential,” remarked Stuart Johnson, School Manager of MGDW.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure we lift up our students if there is a moment of weakness. We must also lift up our students and recognize their achievements. In the end, we need them to take up their rightful positions in our country in the near future. Today is just the start of the educational journey of our students, and we must do our utmost to support them at every step,” he added.

Johnson thanked the sponsors of the event for their support.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/32-graduate-mgdw-valedictorian-top-performer-in-public-education