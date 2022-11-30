33,847 sets of number plates ordered for 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2023 number plate, which was designed by local graphic designer Shadani Fleming.

PHILIPSBURG–A total of 33,847 sets of number plates, with 900 being for motorbikes, have been ordered for 2023.

Receiver Minerva Gumbs said plates would be continuously ordered to replenish where stock was running low.

The plate, which is expected to be the last for motorists before a switch to stickers, was designed by local graphic designer Shadani Fleming. Her simple design, which depicts an aircraft, sunrise and palm trees, won the hearts of the public and landed her the winning spot of a number plate design competition held earlier this year.

The winning plate is being used as of 2023 and the following years. Fleming’s design received more than 1,000 of the popular votes. She won NAf. 1,000 for her design.

Fleming’s artwork features a clean design with a red, white and blue gradient background. It also features elements of the local symbols. The submissions were accompanied by a short description, which Fleming described as: “Along with great food, music, beaches and people, our infamously loved airport is one of the top ‘attractions’ that draw thousands of tourists to The Friendly Island year after year. Feeling the jet blast, attempting to ‘touch’ the bottom of a plane as it flies overhead, but also enjoying the beautiful sunset as the day ends are just some of the highlights tourists enjoy the most on St. Maarten. I wanted to capture that essence and transform it into a minimalistic yet bold icon that represents St. Maarten and her longevity.”

A delivery date for the arrival of the plates was not yet available recently when the information was provided to this newspaper.

