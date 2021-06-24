33rd COVID-19 death recorded Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located in the Vineyard Building

~ 52 active COVID-19 cases ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA reported St. Maarten’s 33rd COVID-related death on Thursday, June 24.

VSA Minister Omar Ottley extended his deepest sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of the victim who passed away. He wished the family strength during this time.

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and 10 persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is now 52. The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,594.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 47 persons in home isolation. There are five patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,509. There are 74 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,186 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS has tested 33,371 persons throughout the community. CPS said that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, its will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Ottley encourages everyone who has not been vaccinated to come out to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the De Weever property in Dutch Quarter on Saturday, June 26, from 9:00am until supplies last.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/33rd-covid-19-death-recorded-thursday