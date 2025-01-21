36 fines issued, vehicles, guns confiscated in police controls | THE DAILY HERALD

Police conducting a traffic control in Simpson Bay last week.

PHILIPSBURG–Police officers issued a total of 36 fines in traffic controls last week, while two scooters, two guns and a car were also confiscated as part of these efforts, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has reported.

The first traffic control took place near the Harold Jack/Bell’s lookout point. A total of 237 vehicles were stopped and searched, resulting in 36 fines. The control also involved 14 scooters and one was impounded due to non-compliance with road rules, KPSM said.

The other controls were in Sucker Garden and near the causeway bridge in Cole Bay. A total of 40 vehicles were inspected, which resulted in three people being arrested on suspicion of criminal activity, two firearms being confiscated, and a scooter and a car being impounded for further investigation.

“These enforcement actions are part of a broader strategy to address ongoing safety concerns on the island. The Police Force reminds all drivers and vehicle owners of their responsibility to comply with traffic regulations and ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and documented,” KPSM said. “In light of the prevailing situations on the island, KPSM will continue to enforce traffic laws rigorously to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors. Drivers are strongly urged to adhere to the law, as non-compliance will result in strict penalties.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/36-fines-issued-vehicles-guns-confiscated-in-police-controls