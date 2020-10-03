36 new COVID cases in St. Martin but equal number of recoveries | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The health bulletin from regional health agency ARS for the period September 21-27 indicates 36 new COVID-19 cases were registered to take the accumulated total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began up to 403.

Recoveries have increased from 273 to 309. Nine persons are in hospital in French St. Martin and 76 are isolating at home. The death toll from the virus remains at eight plus one for Dutch St. Maarten.

The number of supplementary polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests administered in either a laboratory or the hospital is 311, taking the number of tests realised to date to 5,170.

St. Barths has registered 14 new cases, taking the total number of cases confirmed by PCR test to 54 since the epidemic began. Some 20 persons are still isolating at home. Recoveries have increased to 37 (up from 25 since the September 14-20 bulletin).

In St. Barths 203 supplementary PCR tests were carried out in a laboratory or hospital for an accumulated total of 2,983 tests realised.

ARS reminds the public that a testing drive is operational at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital from 8:30am to 12:30pm with a capacity to administer 50 tests per day.

ARS notes the circulation of the virus still remains very active in the territory. Transmission of the virus can also occur in private settings or family events and at places of work. One cluster is under investigation in St. Barths.

Seniors are particularly susceptible to serious forms of the disease. One needs to be particularly vigilant when visiting them, either at their homes or in the senior citizens home. Vulnerable people, who often have other underlying health or chronic conditions, in particular need to protect themselves by adhering to sanitary measures and refusing physical contact.

