36 students off to the Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

The group of students posed for a photo outside the airport. (Photo credit: Division Study Financing St. Maarten)

AIRPORT–Some 36 students departed for the Netherlands on Tuesday, August 4.Family and friends gathered outside Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) as they shared their last goodbyes. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only those bearing a boarding pass could enter the building, thus leaving all others outside.

Many lingered outside just a little longer to take in the last moments with their loved ones. Through the tears, words of encouragement were shared as the students said their last goodbyes and they entered the building.Once inside, the students were addressed by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Rodolphe Samuel. As the KLM plane left, it was given a water salute.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/36-students-off-to-the-netherlands-3