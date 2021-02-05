37 parties in Dutch election | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE-Thirty-seven political parties will be participating in the Netherlands' parliamentary election in March – a post-war record, the Electoral Council announced on Friday.

A total of 41 parties submitted a list of candidates, but four of them did not meet all the requirements, press bureau ANP reports.

The list numbers were also allocated by the Electoral Council. Parties that already earned seats in the Second Chamber of Parliament four years ago got the first 13, while a lottery determined the rest.

In 2017 there had been 28 parties. That was equal to the old post-war record set in 1971 and matched in 1981.

The absolute all-time record remains 53 parties for the 1922 election.

