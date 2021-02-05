37 parties in Dutch election | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE-Thirty-seven political parties will be participating in the Netherlands' parliamentary election in March – a post-war record, the Electoral Council announced on Friday.
A total of 41 parties submitted a list of candidates, but four of them did not meet all the requirements, press bureau ANP reports.
The list numbers were also allocated by the Electoral Council. Parties that already earned seats in the Second Chamber of Parliament four years ago got the first 13, while a lottery determined the rest.
In 2017 there had been 28 parties. That was equal to the old post-war record set in 1971 and matched in 1981.
The absolute all-time record remains 53 parties for the 1922 election.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/37-parties-in-dutch-election
And now the ever estranged party Bij1 of the woman who has done the most to undo black emancipation by angering everybody with super annoying and unrealistic proposals, has an election stunt: let all islands decide for themselves how much the slavery reparations payments must be. Why is this election propaganda and why is this despicable?
Slavery reparations is not bad and a must-do thing, but without the accompanying awareness in the societies that organized slavery it would defeat the purpose. Think about the intrinsic ideology in these countries that has made modern slavery still possible and tangible. Not everything is about the money! We value other people’s life more.
This Dutch elections makes me think about the movie ‘Brewsters Millions’ of Richard Pryor in which he participated in an election under the name ‘None of the Above’. In this movie corruption and bribery are interconnected with elections.
Of course the Dutch elections aren’t.
Pechtold, the former leader of D66 received an apartment as a gift. Of course this was no bribe, it was only worth 135.000 euros.
And all members of parliament who received free football tickets, all kinds of free sport tickets, free breakfasts, lunches and diners, free hotel accommodations, free holidays, free expensive whiskey bottles, wine bottles, beer, liquors, trips, clothing, vegetables, balloon trips, plane trips, books, electronics, excessive flowers, vouchers, theater tickets, ballet tickets, excursion tickets, opera tickets, museum tickets, music festival tickets, trees (!), children’s books, children’s toys, etc. in heights of many thousands of euros – every year (!) – cannot be indicted for bribery. This is common business in Den Haag.
None of the above becomes more and more acceptable.
At feestpartij.nl you can read that this one-man-party of johan vlemmix, wants to add a lotery to every election, so you can win something.
The party Niet Stemmers (non-voters) is a product of lawyer Peter Plasman, who always defended the ‘wrong’ people.
Kindpartij is a cooperation of people with hard feelings towards the dutch child care organizations.
Just a few strange ideas…
In fact, if so many in the Netherlands see this elections as a joke, who are we to think differently?
If you have a look at the website of the Kiesraad, you will see that many of these so-called parties are organized just for this events and are sometimes a joke: Piratenpartij, Niet Stemmers, GeenPeil, Atheïstisch Seculiere Partij, Code Oranje, Partij voor de Bomen, Partij voor de mens en alle overige aardbewoners, U-Buntu Connected Front, De Feestpartij, Partij Zonder Naam, Kindpartij, Evert!, and many other crazy names.
In the case there are enough voters for a strange idea, 115.000 euros plus per year is the reward.