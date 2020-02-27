37 persons arrested during adult parades | THE DAILY HERALD

“Marcha di Despedida”

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao police detained fifteen persons during Sunday’s “Gran Marcha” (Grand Carnival Parade) and 22 during Tuesday’s “Marcha di Despedida” (Farewell Parade).

Reasons included mistreatment, vandalism, public drunkenness, carrying knives, insulting law enforcement officers, resistance to arrest, possession of drugs, riding motorbikes with no safety helmet, driving cars without valid vehicle papers and not having an Identification Document (ID), which is mandatory.

During the teen parade last Friday, eight people were held.

The Prosecutor’s Office collected NAf. 730 in outstanding fines and handed out NAf. 510 in new citations.

Four food and beverage outlets were also closed after controls by the Health Inspectorate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/37-persons-arrested-during-adult-parades