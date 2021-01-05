39 new COVID-19 cases, active cases now at 92 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A reported 39 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, increasing the country’s total number of active cases to 92.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,504.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 90 persons who are in home isolation. Two patients remain hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

There are 143 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 1,385. Fifteen recoveries were confirmed by CPS.

The Ministry of VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 2,018 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek encourages the public to use healthy practises, “In doing so, avoid close contact with people who are sick, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of two metres when in public places, wash or sanitise your hands frequently and refrain from large gatherings.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/39-new-covid-19-cases-active-cases-now-at-92