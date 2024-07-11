4 graduate with GEDs, 2 after vocational training | THE DAILY HERALD

Master of Ceremonies Alex Lindo addressing the graduates.

ST. EUSTATIUS–New Challenges Foundation (NCF) held a graduation ceremony at William and Christine Flanders Community Centre on July 3 for four students who received their General Educational Development (GED) diplomas and two who completed vocational training.

“This celebration is a testament to the power of second chances,” said NCF Director Francine Foe at the ceremony. “Our graduates have shown that with grit, determination and the right support, anyone can overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.”

The ceremony’s theme “Don’t Watch the Clock, Do What It Does, Keep Going” was a fitting tribute to the graduates, emphasising the importance of perseverance, resilience and staying focused.

The ceremony started with a rousing rendition of the St. Eustatius anthem by Kevoya Smithen and Isaiah Courtar. The Master of Ceremonies was Alex Lindo.

There were song and dance performances by the Bright Morning Stars and the Aloei Dancers, as well as a motivational speech by D’Shnay Vlijtig.

“The New Challenges Foundation board and management extend thanks to the family, friends, teachers, St. Eustatius Expertise Centre Education Care ECE, internship companies and the care team for pushing the students to keep going, even when things got tough,” said Foe.

