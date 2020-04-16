4 more positive COVID-19 cases for Dutch side, 12 now recovered | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recorded four additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 57.

In giving some good news Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said an additional seven persons have now recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12.

The number of persons in self-quarantine stands at 99. A total of 144 persons are in self-isolation; 163 persons have been tested; 57 positive cases; 103 negative cases; two pending and one inconclusive. The positive cases include 38 males and 19 females. A total of six persons are hospitalised of which five persons are confirmed COVID-19 cases and one suspected case.

Jacobs – who released the figures to Members of Parliament (MPs) during a Parliament Central Committee meeting on Wednesday evening – said the overall figures show that 63 per cent of the cases tested are negative; 82 per cent are recovering from the highly infectious virus with a 12 per cent mortality rate. She said the mortality rate is based on seven of the nine recorded COVID-19 deaths as two of the deaths are persons with other underlying medical conditions and it is inconclusive whether they passed away from COVID-19.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/4-more-positive-covid-19-cases-for-dutch-side-12-now-recovered