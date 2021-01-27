40 new active cases, total cases now 155 | THE DAILY HERALD

SMMC

~ CPS testing for COVID-19 variants ~

PHILIPSBURG–Forty persons have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total active cases to 155 as of Wednesday, January 27.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,807.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 154 persons who are currently in home isolation. There are currently 262 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

One patient is hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 1,625, with 14 recoveries confirmed by CPS.

The number of travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) that were tested by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) remains at 2,306.

CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“As the numbers continue to fluctuate, it is imperative that everyone continue to wear a mask, maintain a social distance of two metres, practise good hand hygiene and be cautious when in public places,” said CPS.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek announced during the virtual live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that CPS has begun sending test samples to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM for geo-typing on a weekly basis. In his explanation he said that CPS is sending samples of the tests that have been conducted to determine whether there are mutation variants (British, South African and Brazilian) of the COVID-19 virus in St. Maarten.

He said once this information has been received it will be communicated to the public.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/40-new-active-cases-total-cases-now-155