43 new COVID-19 cases but recoveries increasing | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Regional health agency ARS registered forty-three new COVID-19 cases for the period August 29 to September 4 but that is balanced by 107 recoveries, up from 79 as of September 2, according to the latest health bulletin issued September 9.

Active cases have dropped slightly, from 153 on September 2 down to 142. The Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital has 17 COVID patients and two are in intensive case in the Guadeloupe Hospital. Some 125 persons are isolating at home and under surveillance. The total number of cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests since the pandemic began is 256.

St. Barths reported three new cases bringing total active cases to eight, all isolating at home. Some 13 persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning is 21. Since August 29, 194 supplementary PCR tests have been carried out by laboratory or at the hospital, for a total of 3,039 tests to date. St. Barths has carried out 87 supplementary tests for a total to date of 2, 254.

ARS indicated Louis-Constant Fleming will be reinforcing its testing capacity from September 10, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, to be able to carry out 50 tests per day.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/43-new-covid-19-cases-but-recoveries-increasing