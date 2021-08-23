43rd COVID-19 death recorded | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recorded another COVID-19-related death on Monday, August 23, bringing the total number to 43.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley extended his sympathy to the family and friends of the person who passed away. “May peace be with the family during this difficult time,” said the minister in a press release.

Some 78 persons have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and 72 recoveries were reported. The total number of active cases is 320 and the total number of confirmed cases is 3,472.

According to the release, these statistics released by the Ministry of VSA reflect cases reported over the weekend and Monday.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 306 persons who are in home isolation. There are 14 persons currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 3,109. There are 286 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The VSA Ministry’s Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,571 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 37,841 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures. CPS has also reported an increase in the volume of testing.

Ottley encourages persons who are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to come forward for testing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/43rd-covid-19-death-recorded