450 persons visit tall ship ‘Picton Castle’ on open day | THE DAILY HERALD

Captain of the “Picton Castle”, Daniel Moreland (centre) talks to guests at a reception on board as President of Caribbean Sail Training Jan Roosens (left) and Port Director Albéric Ellis (right) look on. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Caribbean Sail Training (CST) estimated around 400 persons visited the square-rigged barquentine “Picton Castle” during Sunday’s open day at the Galisbay commercial pier.

The vessel, built in 1928, was due to visit Anguilla before returning to her home port in Lunenberg, Nova Scotia. A cocktail reception in the evening was held for a number of invited guests who were also given tours of the ship by the crew or trainees on board.

This special visit, not actually on the itinerary, marked an amazing eighth circumnavigation of the world on “Picton Castle” by Captain Daniel Moreland who announced his impending retirement last year.

Visitors are seen boarding the "Picton Castle" docked at the Galisbay pier during the ship's open day on Sunday.

Captain Moreland in his speech to the guests, focused on the purpose of sail training in the Caribbean and to highlight the work of CST.

“It’s not actually training to sail, but training to learn life skills under sail,” he said. “Sail training was developed in the 19th century as a system of providing mariners for the steamships and for the navy. It saved shipping companies money in the long run, training officers on sail training ships.”

He explained sail training in the Caribbean puts young people in the environment that they are familiar with and offers powerful leadership and vocational opportunities. It brings jobs to young people and benefits the islands.

“Sail training is a powerful tool for citizenship development. It fosters enterprise, strength of character, critical thinking, and life skills that are useful. But the power and the value far exceeds the shoreline and the water and the boats, so I encourage you to support the CST and we are very proud to be a member.

“Again, we are training life skills in ways that the Internet and push-button technology can’t teach. You can’t press pause and change channels.”

Captain Moreland presented CST President Jan Roosens with a painting of Picton Castle by artist William Gilkerson.

Port Director Albéric Ellis was also present for the reception and was presented with a signed colour print of “Picton Castle” and in turn Ellis reciprocated with a gift. The port over the years consistently waives the fees for CST member vessels.

“Picton Castle” is a completely refitted barque that observes the rigorous standards of Germanischer Lloyds for steel-hulled Cape Horners. She is 179 feet overall, with riveted steel hull, clear oiled-pine decks, steel masts, and wooden and steel yards. She carries 12,450 square feet of canvas sail.

The ship also has a powerful 690 hp Burmeister & Wain alpha diesel engine for occasions when sailing is not feasible. The galley is on deck, and its 1893 cooking stove is similar to those used on commercial sailing ships 100 years ago.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/450-persons-visit-tall-ship-picton-castle-on-open-day