450 students returned to school this week | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel announced during the virtual live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that 450 primary and secondary exam class students had resumed face-to-face learning this week.

Of the 450 students, 350 primary education group eight pupils and 100 secondary examination students returned to the classrooms. Hundreds more students are expected to return to their classrooms during the course of this week, Samuel said.

The students will be given the opportunity to resume face-to-face instruction as of October 26. He said school boards have begun the process of identifying students in this group and the necessary arrangements are being made for their return to school.

Samuel reiterated that the return to school for all students is expected to commence on Monday, November 16, when all schools can start back with face-to-face instruction. According to Samuel, the current student population in St. Maarten is estimated at 7,000.

“The community is reminded that not all schools will offer the same exact programme and distance-learning is expected to remain an important part of instructional delivery, because all schools’ facilities on [St. Maarten – Ed.] are different,” he added.

“As the health of all remains extremely important during the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is encouraged to continue to practise the established safety protocols which [are] social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks. This is to make sure that we can continue to limit community spread and ensure a safe community of education for all of our students.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/450-students-returned-to-school-this-week