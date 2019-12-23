46 graduate from St. Dominic High | THE DAILY HERALD

SOUTH REWARD–Forty-six students bade goodbye to their high school years at St. Dominic High School, when they graduated in a ceremony themed “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within,” a quote from Maya Angelou.

Naisha Lalwani, who had topped the country at the Foundation-Based Education (FBE) exit examinations in primary school, was named valedictorian during the ceremony. A number of students during the ceremony were honoured for attaining seven or more grade ones as well as for academic and other achievements.

Central Bank for Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) Director Raquel Lo Fo Wong presented a cheque to the student who had performed the best in the subject Economics, in an effort to stimulate more students to pursue and excel in studies in this area.

A special award was presented to student Denzel Miggins, who was left in a wheelchair after an accident, but still persevered and graduated from high school. A special award was also presented to student Chiara Wong, who lost her mother recently, but still managed to focus and pass her exams.

In referring to the theme for the evening, keynote speaker former student Makhicia Brooks said the idea that nothing can dim the light that shines from within is a bit of a fallacy in her mind. “For that reason, I’d like to add a little something extra: ‘Nothing can dim the light that shines from within – if you remain committed to that light.’ … I’m pretty certain that lights can dim from time to time. I’ve had it happen to me. I’ve seen it happen to some of my best friends and even some of my greatest mentors.”

She said lights dim when commitments dim. “I’ve had weeks and months where I felt ‘less than’. I felt less than the person I know myself to be and, in those times, I walked away from my commitment to my light. It happens and I’ve forgiven myself for it. As I find all people to be made up of the same mixture of sugar, spice and everything nice (to varying degrees), you too will have days where your lights feel like they’re about to dim.

“Your light will not always shine brightly because every day won’t be an amazing day that makes you feel like the best and most amazing person in the room. Your light may not be at its brightest when someone questions your competencies at work. There may be a dark day when your grades don’t quite look the way you want them to. Those days will come, I promise you. Those days will undermine your joy, threaten your light – if you let them.”

She told students that if they focus on their commitment, their light will shine brightly and even flourish. “Here’s the thing though. Will you foster that light? Will you feed it the healthy ingredients that it needs? Will you protect the welfare and well-being of that light? Will you also appreciate those that help you maintain your light?

“As wonderful as you all are, you are not on this journey alone. Your families, friends, teachers and your peers – especially your peers – are on this journey with you, supporting your light. And just in case this analogy isn’t working out too well, I’m going to give it to you straight: You are the light and I’m asking you, friends, if you are going to do right by yourselves. So, I’d like to end with this with one question: will you commit to yourself and your light?”

In remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Education Ardwell Irion said his one talent was believing in himself. He told students that their graduation is one step of many in their journey towards being the best version of themselves.

“You are now in control and have infinite possibilities in creating and attaining the life you envisioned. Lean into the love of an island and the support of your parents when the going gets tough. Things won’t come easily, the work begins now,” Irion said.

“I say this because learning isn’t exclusive to your institution. Find subjects you love and go deeper into the topics inside and outside of your curriculum. This is how you become the best in your field. Don’t just wait for information to be given to you. Learning is a lifelong journey with you at the helm.”

He told students to never allow someone’s words to dictate what and who they are as a person.

“Nobody will ever be as invested in your life as you. If you are constantly worried about what other people think, you will never get to where you need to go in life. You are going to have to do things that don’t always meet people’s standards but will be things that help you chart and prepare for the life you want.

“Keep your eyes on the prize. A lot of people get distracted when pursuing their goals and end up in a different direction. Remember why you wanted it in the first place, remember how far you’ve come and what you’ve done to be as far as you are. You only want something as much as you’re willing to work for it. Instant gratification will never be as good as achieving a long-term goal. Stand strong and stay focused.”

He urged students to never get comfortable, as the comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there.

St. Dominic High School Manager Gianne Wilson-de Weever said the group of students had not let anyone dim their passions, may it be in visual arts, additional mathematics, information technology, Spanish or their creativity, during any assemblies. She said it was a proud moment to celebrate their great accomplishments.

“There is nothing more beautiful than knowing that we can look through our telescope and admire all our shooting stars as they continue to illuminate the universe with their great works and gracious hearts.

“Teachers, parents, family and friends, do continue to encourage the students that they have an incredible amount of light and no matter the circumstances, no matter where they are in life, they have light that can brighten the day at any moment they desire and you can direct that light towards others when needed,” she said.

Other dignitaries present included Foundation Catholic Education President Dr. Marlon Halley; Director of Catholic Education Lilia Aventurin Hodge; parish priest Father Adams; Superintendent of English Catholic Schools Jacqueline Greene; and members of the St. Dominic High Parents Teachers Association (PTA), amongst other persons.

