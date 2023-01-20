5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes up island | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A relatively strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 shook up St. Maarten around 7:23am on Friday. While no damages were reported, some residents said it felt like a loud train had been rumbling close by. Residents felt a strong rumble and shaking that lasted for what many said was felt like a long period.

Other countries affected by the earthquake were Dominica, Saint Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/5-4-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-up-island