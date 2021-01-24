5.9 quake felt across island | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The island was rocked by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 7:23pm Sunday. It has not appeared to have caused local damage.
The earthquake’s epicentre was located at 18.3 degrees North (N) and 63.9 degrees (W), or roughly in between St. Maarten and the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 81 miles below the surface.
There was a slight tremor about ten seconds before a couple moments of intense shaking. Shortly after the shaking stopped, persons took to social media to report the event.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/5-9-quake-felt-across-island
Strange! When we compare the data of the original article to this one:
* 5.4 magnitude earthquake is 5.9 above;
* 7:22pm Sunday became 7:23pm
* epicentre was at 18.3 degrees North (N) and 64.0 degrees (W) in original article, and above: 18.3 degrees North (N) and 63.9 degrees (W);
* earthquake’s depth was recorded at 94 kilometres (km) below the surface (original article), and above: 81 miles below surface. Asumed that a mile = 1,609344 km, then 94 km = 58,4 mile and not 81.
Who is sleeping?