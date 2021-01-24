5.9 quake felt across island | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The island was rocked by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 7:23pm Sunday. It has not appeared to have caused local damage.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located at 18.3 degrees North (N) and 63.9 degrees (W), or roughly in between St. Maarten and the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 81 miles below the surface.

There was a slight tremor about ten seconds before a couple moments of intense shaking. Shortly after the shaking stopped, persons took to social media to report the event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/5-9-quake-felt-across-island