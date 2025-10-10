5-day postponement of   Governor’s Symposium | THE DAILY HERALD

His Excellency Governor of St. Maarten Ajamu Baly CUPECOY–His Excellency, Governor of St. Maarten Ajamu Baly informs the public that the 2025 Governor’s Symposium, originally scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025, has been postponed to Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

This decision follows the official communiqué issued by the Government of Sint Maarten on October 9, 2025, announcing that the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the country, with tropical-storm conditions expected within the next 24 hours.

After consultation with the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), the Government has announced the closure of all non-essential offices on Friday, October 10, as a precautionary measure.

In light of these developments, and with the safety of all invited guests, contributors, and participants as the highest priority, Governor Baly, together with the 2025 Symposium Organizing Committee, has decided to postpone the event to Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Governor Baly and the Organizing Committee thank all stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation and encourage the public to monitor official updates from the Government of St. Maarten and the Meteorological Department.

Attendance at the Symposium is by invitation only; however, the public is invited to join virtually via livestream on the Governor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at 8:30am. Registration for in-person guests will begin at 8:00am, and the program will commence promptly at 8:45am.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/5-day-postponement-of-governor-s-symposium