5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Five additional recoveries recorded ~

PHILIPSBURG–Five persons have tested positive for COVID-19, but with the confirmed recovery of five persons the total number active cases remains at 57.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 789.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 50 persons who are in home isolation. There are 110 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Six patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 710. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,171 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 5,558 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

