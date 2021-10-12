50 new cases of COVID on Monday, October 11 | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Aisha Andrewin.

ANGUILLA–Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aisha Andrewin announced that there were fifty more cases of COVID-19 since her report on Friday, October 8, when there were 45 new cases. Of the fifty cases, 23 were household contacts, three were school contacts, five social contacts and one a workplace contact. There were seven residents who returned from overseas and eleven residents with no history of recent travel. A further case of a fully vaccinated elderly woman with underlying conditions for severe COVID-19 was admitted to hospital. There is also a man in hospital at this time who is in stable condition.

The chief medical officer noted that 40 persons have recovered, leaving 76 cases at this time and the total since the start of the pandemic is 594. She said it is important that anyone experiencing any symptoms compatible with COVID-19 such as cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches or loss of taste or smell immediately contact the Ministry of Health hotline. She said the number of persons gathering in homes should be minimised and unvaccinated minors should not be holding sleepovers or parties.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/50-new-cases-of-covid-on-monday-october-11