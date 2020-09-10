559 companies applied for June payroll support | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Some 559 companies have applied for June business payroll support and payments have begun, said Finance Minister Ardwell Irion during the live virtual Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

There have been 325 applications for the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP) unemployment and income support programmes so far. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 15.

The unemployment and income support programmes pay NAf. 1,150 per month to qualifying individuals, and persons must resubmit monthly.

St. Maarten Development Foundation (SMDF) and Social and Health Insurances SZV are cross-referencing applications for duplicates, said Irion.

To apply for income support, persons will need a completed application form; a valid St. Maarten-issued ID or passport (or expired no more than six months); a valid copy of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) registration (this is only required from sole proprietors, not older than six months); a copy of a valid (or not expired more than six months as of the application date) vending permit (of any kind), bus or taxi licence; a Tax Office-stamped copy of the 2019 income tax return.

To apply for unemployment support, persons will need a completed application form; a valid St. Maarten-issued ID or passport (or expired no more than six months); an original letter of termination or dismissal on company letterhead with company stamp; a copy of the applicant’s last pay slip (from a payroll system with the company’s name clearly visible).

For more information, persons can visitwww.ssrp.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/559-companies-applied-for-june-payroll-support