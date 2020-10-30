6 additional COVID-19 recoveries recorded | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located at the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has reported six additional recoveries from COVID-19, thus reducing the total active cases to 53.

No new active cases were recorded on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases for St. Maarten remains at 805.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 47 persons who are in home isolation. Five patients remain hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 645. There are 109 persons who are in quarantine based on contact- tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,194 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 5,582 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek urged the community to continue to follow the implemented mandatory regulations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/6-additional-covid-19-recoveries-recorded