641,000 euros approved for youth and sports activities by executive council | THE DAILY HERALD

“Ticket Sport” is one of the summer programmes funded by the Collectivité to promote sport and well-being among children during the holidays. Children get to participate in different activities supervised by volunteers. (Photo Agathe Mathieu)

MARIGOT–The executive council recently reviewed the grant-allocation files for associations that cater to youth and sport affairs, for the 2020 budget year.

As social cohesion is essential for the stability of the territory and well-being of its inhabitants, the Collectivité provides financial support to associations in various districts to help organise their annual actions.

This deliberation permitted the allocation of 641,000 euros to be distributed among 42 associations which will organise, throughout the calendar year, youth and sporting activities for the inhabitants of St. Martin.

“We made a promise in 2017 to better assist the associations because we are convinced of the need to develop sporting activities to promote personal development, self-esteem, but also to provide educational activities for our youth and identify young talent,” said President Daniel Gibbs.

“This is a whole process which we have asked the Collectivité’s teams to work on and are hopeful that by the end of this mandate, sports facilities will all be rebuilt, offering a wide range of activities to our young people. The involvement of associations is fundamental, and that is why we have chosen to support them and to grant, each year, several breakdowns of grants for a total amount of three million euros.”

The Youth and Sports Department has designed sports and cultural activities for children which will be organised during the months of July and August, within the new sanitary regulations.

The “Ticket Sport” programme will be held in the sports hall of Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot and will be organised over two periods: July 14 to 30 from 8:00am to 12:00 noon, and July 31 to August 14 from 8:00am to 12:00 noon. Activities such as kayaking, mountain biking, sailing, beach tennis or dancing will be offered to children ages seven to 14 years.

Registration is open from today, Monday, June 15, until, Friday, July 3. The registration form is on the Collectivité website:

www.com-saint-martin.fr. Once completed, the file must be returned to the Sports Department located at the Collectivité Administrative Building in Concordia or by email address at:

jeunesse-sports@com-saint-martin.fr

. For more information, parents can contact the Sports Department by phone at the following number (0590)29.59.13.

The second summer programme offered to children is the “Stylo d’Août” which will offer educational upgrading to students in need, and will also be held in July and August during the following periods: July 6 to 24 from 8:00am to 12:00 noon, and August 3 to 21 from 8:00am to 12:00 noon. This programme will be offered at four locations: Clair St. Maximin School in French Quarter, Elie Gibs School in Grand-Case, Emile Choisy School in Marigot and Aline Hanson School in Sandy Ground. Registration will be open on the Collectivité website, starting today, June 15.

This year, these two summer programmes “Ticket Sport” and the “Stylo d’Août” will be free for all children. Finally, Caisse Territorial des Oeuvres Scolaires (CTOS) will organise summer camps from July 6 to 31, in the schools of French Quarter, Grand Case and Marigot. Activities will be held from 8:00am to 3:30pm, Monday to Friday. The cost will be 25 euros per week, per child; 50 euros for 15 days; or 100 euros for four weeks. Meals are included in the cost.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/641-000-euros-approved-for-youth-and-sports-activities-by-executive-council