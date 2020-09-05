7 new active COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM)— As of September 4th St. Maarten has confirmed seven (7) new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and eleven (511). The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 183 people in home isolation. One hundred and ninety (190) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Seven patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19. The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 302. One hundred and eight (108) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. CPS has tested 853 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1637 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures. Minister of Health Richard Panneflek stresses “the importance of wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings. Please do your part and together we will concur this pandemic.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/7-new-active-covid-19-cases