721 Kids Foundation seeks government subsidy to expand special needs school | THE DAILY HERALD

721 Kids Foundation Director Termada Shalland holding the final necessary documents upon delivery.





PHILIPSBURG–721 Kids Foundation has officially submitted its request to the Ministry of Education for a subsidy for the upcoming academic school year.

Foundation Director Termada Shalland said the initial application was lodged on November 24, with the final necessary documents being delivered to the Government Administration Building on Wednesday.

Expressing hope for approval of the subsidy, Shalland emphasised the significant impact it would have on the school’s financial stability, including covering expenses, teacher salaries and acquiring specialised equipment for the students. Additionally, she highlighted the urgent need for a larger space and the implementation of a life-skills room, stressing that securing these funds would enable the school to expand its services and care for the students.

Shalland noted the primary focus of obtaining a larger building or facilities for the school if the subsidy is approved, citing two identified buildings that are ideal for housing special-needs students. The primary obstacle to securing these premises is funding. Currently, the school has approximately 52 students enrolled.

The potential subsidy would also facilitate the hiring of additional qualified special-needs teachers and provide training for current staff. With a growing demand from parents seeking placement for their children, a larger location would allow a higher capacity of students in the school, particularly among those ages 4-8 years.

Furthermore, Shalland noted that the subsidy could alleviate financial burdens for parents struggling to afford school fees and services. She highlighted that currently the school works around parents’ budgets to ensure that every child receives necessary schooling, even if they are unable to make regular payments.

The foundation is eagerly anticipating approval before the commencement of the new academic year 2024/2025.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/721-kids-foundation-seeks-government-subsidy-to-expand-special-needs-school