77% of vehicle stickers still not paid, one day before deadline | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2026 motor vehicle sticker.

POND ISLAND–With just one day to go before the February 27 deadline to pay the 2026 motor vehicle tax, a whopping 77 per cent of motorists still have not paid.

As of February 25, the St Maarten Tax Administration reports that 11,898 QR code motor vehicle stickers have been sold for 2026, representing about 23% of the total 51,869 ordered, leaving roughly 77% still outstanding. Motorists are being urged to pay for and collect their stickers promptly ahead of the February 27 deadline.

A breakdown by vehicle type shows that of 29,000 M category personal vehicle stickers ordered, 6,327 have been sold, while 2,775 of 9,999 P category stickers have been collected. For public transport, 116 of 350 Bus stickers, 80 of 270 T stickers, and 377 of 600 Taxi stickers have been sold. Specialized vehicles show Z plates at 119 of 650 sold, R category at 715 of 3,600, G category at 56 of 160, V category at 1,057 of 5,000, and MF category at 187 of 1,900 sold.

The Tax Administration encourages all vehicle owners to visit the Receiver’s Office, open daily from 8:00AM to 3:30PM, with cash payments accepted until 3:00PM, or to pay online via https://services.sintmaartengov.org/ or through bank transfer. Officials stressed that motorists should not wait until the final hours to ensure their vehicles are legally compliant.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/77-of-vehicle-stickers-still-not-paid-one-day-before-deadline